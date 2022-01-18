Sign up for our daily briefing

Keira D'Amato breaks American women's marathon record

Kendall Baker
Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Keira D'Amato begins to celebrate as she approaches the finish line during the 2021 Chicago Marathon on Oct. 10, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Keira D'Amato, a 37-year-old mother, smashed the American women's marathon record on Sunday, winning the Houston Marathon with a time of 2:19:12.

Driving the news: D'Amato quit running after college, had two kids and became a real estate agent. She thought her racing career was over.

  • She slowly started running again when her husband was deployed, and now she's etched her name in the history books.

What she's saying: "Part of me just can't believe this is happening and the other part is like, 'this is happening because you worked your tail off,'" D'Amato said in an interview with a Houston ABC affiliate. "Dreams come true, you know?"

  • "To think that this dream was gone a decade ago, and somehow I just believed that age is just a number and it doesn't matter how old you are, you can chase your dreams. And I'm just so fortunate to have a family that supported that," she added.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

The bottom line: This is the best story in sports right now — the kind they make movies about. It's also an important reminder that it's OK to take breaks in life, and that it's never too late to start again.

The big picture: Also on Sunday in Houston, 38-year-old Sara Hall broke the American women's record for the half marathon.

Ina Fried, author of Login
56 mins ago - Technology

Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Microsoft announced Tuesday it plans to acquire video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash.

Why it matters: The move comes as Activision Blizzard has faced a wave of accusations of workplace harassment.

Dave Lawler
2 hours ago - World

Blinken to visit Ukraine as Russia invasion threat looms

Blinken (R) with President Zelensky. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/Pool via Getty

Secretary of State Antony Tony Blinken will travel to Ukraine on Tuesday as the country faces an ongoing threat of Russian invasion.

Driving the news: Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as well as officials at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv to discuss contingency planning. He'll then travel to Berlin to meet German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and attend a meeting of the "Transatlantic Quad" — France, Germany, the U.K. and U.S.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - World

At least 3 dead after Tonga volcano eruption and tsunami

A satellite image of the explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano on Saturday. Photo: UNICEF/NOAA

At least three people are confirmed to have died in Tonga following the undersea volcanic eruption that sent tsunami waves toward the island nation and across the Pacific over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

The big picture: Officials reported major damage along the western coast of the main island of Tongatapu, where the capital, Nuku'alofa, was covered in ash and dust, including on the runway of the airport. Officials in Tonga confirmed three deaths in the country's first official statement since the crisis began.

