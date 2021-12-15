Sign up for our daily briefing

Keechant Sewell to become first female NYPD police commissioner

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams has selected Keechant Sewell, the Nassau County chief of detectives, to be the new NYPD police commissioner.

Why it matters: Sewell will be the first woman and third Black commissioner in the New York City Police Department's history.

What they're saying: "I'm very humbled to even be considered for this and it's an extraordinary opportunity," Sewell said in an interview with the New York Post, which first reported the news.

  • "And I take it very seriously, the historic nature of this," she added.
  • Adams told the New York Times that Sewell is "a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve."

What's next: Sewell is expected to be officially announced as the next police chief on Wednesday.

  • She will replace NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea in the new administration.

Michael MooneyTasha Tsiaperas
Dec 13, 2021 - Axios Dallas

Dallas Police want to crack down on sexually oriented businesses

Inside The Lodge, one of the most famous SOBs in Dallas. Photo: LM Otero/AP

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is recommending that the City Council change the laws related to sexually oriented businesses.

Why it matters: Police believe crackdowns on SOBs will help reduce the crime rate in Dallas, especially on the Northwest side of the city.

What’s happening: Police recommend city ordinances change so that SOBs will be required to close at 2am.

Zachary Basu
Updated 51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House unanimously passes Uyghur forced labor bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, speaks to Rep. Jim McGovern. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The House on Tuesday evening unanimously voted to pass a bill that would ban all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang unless the U.S. government determines that the products were not made with forced labor.

Driving the news: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) reached a compromise agreement earlier on Tuesday on the final legislative text of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

Axios
Updated 56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. COVID death toll tops 800,000 — COVID may qualify as disability under ADA, EEOC says — Fighting COVID misinformation with cartoons.
  2. Vaccines: Millions of America's seniors are vulnerable to Omicron — NFL requires coaches and some staff get COVID vaccine boosters.
  3. States: Colorado governor says COVID "medical emergency" is over — Supreme Court declines to block NY's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers
  4. World: COVID vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage, study finds — U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases — Africa may not hit 70% vaccination target until late 2024, WHO warns.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
