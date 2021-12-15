New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams has selected Keechant Sewell, the Nassau County chief of detectives, to be the new NYPD police commissioner.

Why it matters: Sewell will be the first woman and third Black commissioner in the New York City Police Department's history.

What they're saying: "I'm very humbled to even be considered for this and it's an extraordinary opportunity," Sewell said in an interview with the New York Post, which first reported the news.

"And I take it very seriously, the historic nature of this," she added.

Adams told the New York Times that Sewell is "a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve."

What's next: Sewell is expected to be officially announced as the next police chief on Wednesday.