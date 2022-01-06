Sign up for our daily briefing

Russia-led alliance sends forces to Kazakhstan as unrest intensifies

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath

A burnt bus is seen by the Almaty mayor's office. Photo: Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images

A Russia-led military alliance said Thursday it was sending forces to Kazakhstan to help quell the deadly unrest rocking the Central Asian country.

The big picture: Dozens of people, including protesters and police officers, have been killed in more than four days of unrest over what started as outrage over fuel price hikes and has since escalated into some of the worst street violence in Kazakhstan since the former Soviet country's independence in 1991, AP reports.

  • The Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization is sending peacekeeping forces to the country at the request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the current chair of the alliance.
  • It's unclear how many troops the alliance is sending and how long they will stay in the country.

Between the lines: "Russia is notorious for sending in troops under the guise of peacekeeping missions that go on to establish a permanent presence in the host countries," the New York Times notes.

  • Due to an internet blackout and tight government controls, it's difficult to verify the extent of the violence.
Protesters rally in Almaty on Jan. 5. Photo: Abduaziz Madyarov/AFP via Getty Images

Driving the news: The protests started peacefully in the town of Zhanaozen on Sunday after the government nearly doubled the price of liquefied petroleum gas, which is widely used to fuel vehicles in the country, per the Times.

  • By Tuesday, when the government announced it would rescind the price hike, the protests in the resource-rich country had spread and broadened into anger over inequality, government representation, corruption and other issues.
  • On Wednesday, Tokayev's government had announced its resignation, per AP. The unrest, however, continued, with security forces firing water cannons, tear gas and concussion grenades on protesters, some of whom stormed government and public buildings, businesses and an airport. The mayor's office and other buildings in the major city of Almaty were set ablaze, per Reuters.
  • Tokayev, who has vowed a harsh crackdown on the unrest and called protesters "a band of international terrorists," declared a two-week, nationwide state of emergency that includes a curfew and other restrictions, the Times reports.
Security forces in Almaty. Photo: Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images

What they're saying: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi on Thursday "reiterated the United States’ full support for Kazakhstan’s constitutional institutions and media freedom and advocated for a peaceful, rights-respecting resolution to the crisis," according to spokesperson Ned Price.

  • "The Secretary also raised the priority of promoting stability in Europe, including support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to Russian aggression," Price added.

Zachary Basu
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Blinken warns Russia: No progress with "gun pointed at Ukraine's head"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. and Germany's top diplomats issued a joint warning to Russia ahead of high-level security talks in Europe next week, pledging "massive" economic consequences if Vladimir Putin proceeds with an invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: With Russia massing troops on the Ukrainian border and questions swirling about how far Germany is prepared to go to deter Putin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock presented a united front at their first press conference together in Washington.

Wasil Ali
21 hours ago - World

Sudan PM's resignation leaves military in a bind as protests rage on

Gen. Burhan (right) with PM Hamdok last April. Photo: Ahsraf Shazly/AFP via Getty

The resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok leaves Sudan's military with the difficult task of trying to find a replacement with broad domestic and international support.

Why it matters: Hamdok’s long-awaited resignation came amid a months-long political crisis that is nowhere near over. The U.S. and other international actors fear it was another blow to Sudan's sputtering democratic transition.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases soar by more than 200% — Another point of confusion over COVID guidance — U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order.
  2. Vaccines: Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives — CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds.
  3. Politics: Japan asks U.S. Military to stay on base to stop COVID spreadThe schools keep closing White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month"
  4. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Sports: NFL reportedly looking at AT&T Stadium as possible backup Super Bowl site — Australia denies entry to Novak Djokovic over vaccine exemption — The NBA teams hit hardest by Omicron.
  6. World: Hong Kong bans flights from U.S. and seven other nations to curb Omicron — Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off" — China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher.
  7. Variant tracker
