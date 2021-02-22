Sign up for our daily briefing

Rep. Katko calls on Biden to boycott Beijing Olympics

Rep. John Katko (R-NY). Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

John Katko (R-N.Y.), the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, is urging President Biden to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in response to China's acts of genocide against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other members of ethnic and religious minority groups.

What he's saying: "Participation in an Olympics held in a country who is openly committing genocide not only undermines those shared values but casts a shadow on the promise for all those who seek free and just societies," Katko wrote in a letter sent to Biden on Monday. Katko is the first U.S. official to call for a boycott.

  • "Before the eyes of the world descend upon China in 2022, I urge you to take action by working with our partners and allies to lead the free nations of the planet in a unified movement to hold this honored contest amongst nations in a country that actually lives up to the values of the Olympic Charter," Katko added.

Katko's letter is also being sent to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the International Olympics Committee.

  • In 2019, Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) urged NBC not to broadcast the Olympic games because of China's human rights abuses.
  • The White House said on Feb. 3 that the Biden administration did not have any plans to boycott the games.

Go deeper: New geopolitical fears surround 2022 Beijing Olympics

Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - Health

Over 500,000 dead from coronavirus in U.S.


Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

More than half a million people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: The death toll is larger than the total number of U.S. soldiers killed in action in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined. It comes just one year after the country's first coronavirus death was confirmed.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Podcasts

The story behind the first all-civilian space flight

Hayley Arceneaux, a 29 year-old physician's assistant and childhood cancer survivor, today was named the second crew member for Inspiration4, which is set to be the first-ever all-civilian space flight.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the story behind the flight, Arceneaux's selection and what Inspiration4 means for the future of space tourism, with Axios Space editor Miriam Kramer.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
2 hours ago - Science

Watch and listen to Perseverance's first moments on Mars

When NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars Thursday, a set of cameras captured the car-sized spacecraft's descent and landing on the Red Planet.

Why it matters: This is the first time this type of high-quality footage has been captured.

