Politics & Policy

DeJoy: "I'll submit that I know very little about postage stamps"

Under questioning from Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), Postmaster General Louis DeJoy acknowledged at a hearing on Monday that he knows "very little about postage stamps."

Why it matters: Porter and other Democrats have accused DeJoy, a Trump donor and successful businessman, of being unqualified to serve in his position at a time when the U.S. Postal Service is set to deliver a record number of mail-in ballots ahead of the November election.

The big picture: DeJoy, who clashed repeatedly with Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee during Monday's hearing, vehemently denied that he is "engaged in sabotaging the election" as part of a campaign by President Trump to undermine mail-in voting.

  • He reiterated that he would suspend until after the election the sweeping operational changes that have reportedly been causing widespread mail delays, but would not commit to reversing them or reinstalling dismantled mail sorting machines.
  • DeJoy also testified that many of the changes that he's been accused of making were in effect before he arrived in the job in June, and that he does not know who ordered them.

The exchange:

PORTER: "What is the cost of a first-class postage stamp?"
DEJOY: "55 cents. "
PORTER: "Just wanted to check. What about to mail a postcard?"
DEJOY: "I don't know."
PORTER: "You don't know the cost to mail a postcard? 
DEJOY: "I don't. "
PORTER: "What if I want to mail a — you said 55 cents for a first-class stamp, but what if it's one of those greeting card that's a square envelope. Then what is the postage?"
DEJOY: "I will submit that I know very little about postage stamps."
PORTER: "... Do you know about, within a million or so, can you tell me how many people voted by mail in the last presidential election?"
DEJOY: "No, I cannot."
PORTER: "To the nearest 10 million? 
DEJOY: "I would be guessing, and I don't want to guess."
PORTER: "Okay. So Mr. DeJoy, I am concerned — I'm glad you know the price of a stamp, but I am concerned about your understanding of this agency."

Rashaan Ayesh
Politics & Policy

Key moments from Harris and Biden's first joint interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris presented a united front against President Trump, even as ABC's Robin Roberts and David Muir pushed them on topics of race and more.

The big picture: In one of the key moments during the early days of the Democratic primary race, Harris directly challenged Biden over busing and school segregation. When asked about that moment, Harris said, "There are real racial disparities that are rooted in systemic racism and a failure to address the truths that may be difficult truths. Joe Biden does that. And he is doing that. He is addressing these truths."

Fadel Allassan
Aug 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says "of course" she would accept election results if Trump wins

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that "of course" Democrats would accept the results of the 2020 election if President Trump defeats Joe Biden.

Why it matters: Trump has refused to say whether he would accept the results of the election if he loses — especially with the rise of mail-in voting, which he has baselessly claimed will lead to a "rigged" election. His rhetoric has prompted concerns that there will not be a peaceful transition of power.

Marisa Fernandez
Politics & Policy

DeJoy spars with Democrats over dismantled USPS mail-sorting machines

In a fiery exchange with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on Monday, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy scoffed when asked if he would reinstall dismantled mail-sorting machines, saying, "Get me the billion and I'll put the machines in."

Driving the news: The exchange came during a heated House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on recent changes to the USPS that Democrats fear will threaten the Postal Service's ability to handle the expected surge in mail-in ballots for November's election. Earlier in the day, DeJoy defiantly told the committee he would not reinstall the dismantled machines.

