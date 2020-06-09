1 hour ago - Science

First American woman in space makes historic dive to Earth's deepest point

Kathy Sullivan when she was a NASA astronaut. Photo: NASA

Kathy Sullivan has become the first woman in the world to reach the lowest point on Earth, the Challenger Deep.

Why it matters: The 68-year-old former NASA astronaut and oceanographer became in 1984 the first American woman to walk in space. Now she's "the first human to have been in space and at full ocean depth," said EYOS Expeditions, a firm coordinating the mission' logistics, in a statement on Monday.

  • Sullivan is only the eighth person to reach the bottom of the Challenger Deep. ("Titanic" director James Cameron is also in this exclusive diving club.)

Driving the news: Sullivan and Victor Vescovo, an explorer funding the mission, completed their dive of almost 36,000 feet, or nearly 7 miles, in the western Pacific Ocean's Mariana Trench, some 200 miles southwest of Guam, in a submersible named Limited Factor on Sunday.

  • After their historic dive, Sullivan and Vescovo called the crew of the International Space Station.

What she's saying: "As a hybrid oceanographer and astronaut this was an extraordinary day, a once in a lifetime day, seeing the moonscape of the Challenger Deep and then comparing notes with my colleagues on the ISS about our remarkable reusable inner-space outer-spacecraft," Sullivan said in a statement.

Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of midnight: 7,1185,471 — Total deaths: 406,522 — Total recoveries — 3,293,408Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of midnight: ET: 1,960,897 — Total deaths: 110,990 — Total recoveries: 518,522 — Total tested: 20,615,303Map.
  3. 2020: Trump to restart campaign rallies despite coronavirus threat.
  4. Public health: WHO says contact tracing data suggests it's "very rare" for coronavirus to spread through asymptomatic patients.
  5. States: Disparities on display in D.C.
  6. World: Governments turn to protectionism.
Margaret Talev
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Episcopal Bishop Michael Curry: "We must speak up"

Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

The leader of the Episcopal Church tells "Axios on HBO" that "the soul of America is at stake" and "it's time to speak up" against racial injustice and needed reforms to policing.

  • "I believe in this country and what it stands for: freedom, justice, equality," the Most Rev. Michael Curry said in the interview. "Those are ideals worth standing for. And when they are challenged, we must speak up."
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Val Demings on why she'd say yes to being Biden's VP

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) made it clear in an interview with "Axios on HBO" that she's interested in being Joe Biden's running mate, saying two terrible crises — the killing of George Floyd and the coronavirus — have changed what the U.S. needs in a vice president.

The big picture: The former Orlando police chief told Axios' Alexi McCammond that the moment requires a vice president "who has on-the-ground experience" dealing with issues like police brutality and the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on African Americans.

