Kathryn Murdoch's $100 million plan to save politics

Kathryn Murdoch is issuing an urgent clarion call to pro-democracy donors: They need to step up now and support principled Republicans, or there may not be another chance.

What she's saying: "I don’t know what you’d be saving your money for later on if you don’t solve the problems now," Murdoch told the Financial Times' Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson.

"If [the government] isn’t functioning, you really just don’t have the ability to make real change" on issues such as climate.

Why it matters: "Here she is, a Murdoch, trying to combat fake news, push back against climate change deniers and pull a country whose schisms have profited her family handsomely back towards the political centre," the FT notes.

"Kathryn, a former communications executive now running a family foundation, has been a Murdoch for 21 years since she married James, Rupert's second son."

Go deeper.