Kathryn Murdoch's $100 million plan to save politics

Mike Allen, author of AM

Kathryn Murdoch. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kathryn Murdoch is issuing an urgent clarion call to pro-democracy donors: They need to step up now and support principled Republicans, or there may not be another chance.

What she's saying: "I don’t know what you’d be saving your money for later on if you don’t solve the problems now," Murdoch told the Financial Times' Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson.

  • "If [the government] isn’t functioning, you really just don’t have the ability to make real change" on issues such as climate.

Why it matters: "Here she is, a Murdoch, trying to combat fake news, push back against climate change deniers and pull a country whose schisms have profited her family handsomely back towards the political centre," the FT notes.

  • "Kathryn, a former communications executive now running a family foundation, has been a Murdoch for 21 years since she married James, Rupert's second son."

Go deeper.

Go deeper

Noah Garfinkel
18 hours ago - Axios Events

Rep. Underwood: Maternal and infant health linked to climate change

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) with Axios' Tina Reed.

Outcomes around maternal health are linked to climate change, Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) said at an Axios event on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Human caused climate change is also a public health crisis, as extreme weather events such as heat waves turn deadly, per Axios' Andrew Freedman. There is also the potential for vector-borne infectious diseases to spread outside their traditional range as the world warms.

Go deeper
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Technology

Exclusive: TikTok tackles filter bubbles

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

TikTok is adjusting its algorithm to avoid showing users the same types of videos too frequently.

Why it matters: TikTok says the adjustments are being made to ensure it isn't inadvertently reinforcing viewpoints that could be bad for a person's wellbeing.

Go deeper
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

What it will take to make the skies friendly again

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Mandatory self-defense training, an industrywide "no-fly list" for disruptive passengers, and the end of to-go cups for alcohol are the changes airline crews want so they can stop being afraid to go to work.

Why it matters: Flying has become so dangerous for crew members, due to attacks by violent passengers, that airline unions are asking for government help in bringing civility back to the skies.

Go deeper