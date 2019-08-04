Panic in Kashmir as India imposes lockdown, cuts off mobile internet

Tensions in the disputed region of Kashmir are running high after the India-administered government announced on Sunday night that it was imposing a lockdown, citing possible terror attacks by Pakistan-based militants, Al Jazeera reports.

The big picture: The volatile and highly militarized border region is claimed by both India and Pakistan and has been the cause of 2 of the 3 wars fought between the 2 countries. Amid fears of possible attacks, which Pakistan has denied, there are reports that regional leaders have been placed under house arrest and that mobile internet services have been partially suspended. The local government on Friday called off a major Hindu pilgrimage and evacuated thousands of pilgrims and tourists.