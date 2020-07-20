Kanye West fails to obtain signatures to appear on S.C. presidential ballot

Photo: Oliver Contreras/Pool/Getty Images
Rapper Kanye West failed to submit any of the 10,000 petition signatures needed to get on the ballot in South Carolina for the 2020 presidential election, The Post and Courier reports.
Why it matters: Despite holding a bizarre "campaign rally" in the state over the weekend, it's yet another indication that West's presidential hopes aren't backed by the type of organizational structure needed to get on enough ballots to make a significant impact in the race.