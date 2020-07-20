14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kanye West fails to obtain signatures to appear on S.C. presidential ballot

Rapper Kanye West failed to submit any of the 10,000 petition signatures needed to get on the ballot in South Carolina for the 2020 presidential election, The Post and Courier reports.

Why it matters: Despite holding a bizarre "campaign rally" in the state over the weekend, it's yet another indication that West's presidential hopes aren't backed by the type of organizational structure needed to get on enough ballots to make a significant impact in the race.

Trump says he'll resume coronavirus briefings

President Trump told reporters at the White house Monday that he plans to resume his daily coronavirus press briefings sometime this week, "probably starting" Tuesday.

Why it matters: The president ended the briefings in April after aides urged him to scale them back given their length and penchant for drawing controversy, such as when Trump suggested that disinfectants, like bleach, could be used to treat coronavirus.

World-leading Oxford coronavirus vaccine produces immune response

A coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca, perhaps the most promising candidate currently in development, appears to be safe and produces an immune response, according to preliminary findings published in The Lancet.

Why it matters: The race is on to get a vaccine approved and into circulation. A separate report published today finds that a Chinese candidate also produces an immune response, while American biotech firm Moderna revealed last week that its candidate produces a strong immune response.

