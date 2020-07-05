Rapper Kanye West is loving the frenzy he touched off during fireworks, and he's retweeting every story about him running for president, from the Philippine Star to Reuters.

Reality check: Kanye announced last year that he'd run in 2024. The hurdles to getting on enough ballots for Nov. 3 (121 days) are beyond formidable, and the date is late. (Shhh! Don't tell Twitter!)

As ABC's Terry Moran put it on the "This Week" roundtable: "These are serious times. ... We have two old men running for office. America is a tomorrow country. I think the person who better defines what tomorrow looks like is going to win. My hunch is that's not gonna be Kanye. ... His videos will be great, I'm sure."