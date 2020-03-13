1 hour ago - Health

Kansas officials confirm first death related to coronavirus

Orion Rummler

COVID-19 from a transmission electron microscopy view. Photo: Cavallini James/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A man in his 70s with underlying health issues tested positive for the novel coronavirus after dying at a local hospital, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said on Thursday.

What's happening: Kansas health officials confirmed three additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County, Kansas on Thursday. The three male patients, currently in isolation, tested positive after attending the same conference in Florida, health officials said.

Catch up quick: The deceased patient was receiving care at a local hospital at the time of his death, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly told reporters on Thursday. He lived in a long-term care facility in Wyandotte County.

  • Kelly issued an emergency declaration for the state on Thursday, saying: "This is not a time to panic. Please continue to use common sense: handwashing, coughing into your elbow, staying home when ill. This remains the best defense against COVID-19," adding that residents are advised to practice social distancing.
  • “We are working on identifying contacts right now,” KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman, said on Thursday, referring to the deceased patient.

Go deeper: Coronavirus updates

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Two dead in Florida after exposure to coronavirus from international travel

A Virologist looks at an electron microscope image of a MERS coronavirus, a close relative of the novel coronavirus, on Jan. 24. Photo: Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

Two Floridians have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus following international travel, the state health department said on Saturday.

What's happening: Two new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases were also announced in Florida on Saturday — the Broward County residents, a 75-year-old man and a 65-year-old man, are in isolation after testing positive for the virus in a state lab, with additional CDC confirmation pending.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 8, 2020 - Health
Orion Rummler

Washington state officials confirm first coronavirus death in U.S.

School district officials have closed Jackson High School for three days of cleaning after a student, who did not recently travel to any countries affected the COVID-19, coronavirus, tested positive for the virus. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

A patient in Washington state has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, state health officials told reporters in call with the CDC on Saturday.

The latest: Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, public health officer for Seattle and King County, said the deceased patient was "a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions." State officials reported two new patients who are presumed to have contracted the coronavirus: a 70-year-old woman who is a resident of a long-term care facility and a 40-year-old female health care worker from the same facility with no known travel outside of the U.S.

Go deeperArrowFeb 29, 2020 - Health
Marisa FernandezOrion Rummler

California coronavirus: Latest case has no recent history of international travel

Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A new case of the novel coronavirus in California was announced on Friday after Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that 33 people had tested positive for the virus, noting the risk to the public remains low.

What's new: An adult woman with chronic health conditions in Santa Clara County who "did not recently travel overseas" or come into contact with anyone known to be ill was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus on Friday by CDC and California Department of Public Health officials.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 29, 2020 - Health