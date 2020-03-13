Kansas officials confirm first death related to coronavirus

A man in his 70s with underlying health issues tested positive for the novel coronavirus after dying at a local hospital, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said on Thursday.

What's happening: Kansas health officials confirmed three additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County, Kansas on Thursday. The three male patients, currently in isolation, tested positive after attending the same conference in Florida, health officials said.

Catch up quick: The deceased patient was receiving care at a local hospital at the time of his death, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly told reporters on Thursday. He lived in a long-term care facility in Wyandotte County.

Kelly issued an emergency declaration for the state on Thursday, saying: "This is not a time to panic. Please continue to use common sense: handwashing, coughing into your elbow, staying home when ill. This remains the best defense against COVID-19," adding that residents are advised to practice social distancing.

for the state on Thursday, saying: "This is not a time to panic. Please continue to use common sense: handwashing, coughing into your elbow, staying home when ill. This remains the best defense against COVID-19," adding that residents are advised to practice social distancing. “We are working on identifying contacts right now,” KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman, said on Thursday, referring to the deceased patient.

Go deeper: Coronavirus updates