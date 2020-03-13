Kansas officials confirm first death related to coronavirus
COVID-19 from a transmission electron microscopy view. Photo: Cavallini James/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
A man in his 70s with underlying health issues tested positive for the novel coronavirus after dying at a local hospital, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said on Thursday.
What's happening: Kansas health officials confirmed three additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County, Kansas on Thursday. The three male patients, currently in isolation, tested positive after attending the same conference in Florida, health officials said.
Catch up quick: The deceased patient was receiving care at a local hospital at the time of his death, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly told reporters on Thursday. He lived in a long-term care facility in Wyandotte County.
- Kelly issued an emergency declaration for the state on Thursday, saying: "This is not a time to panic. Please continue to use common sense: handwashing, coughing into your elbow, staying home when ill. This remains the best defense against COVID-19," adding that residents are advised to practice social distancing.
- “We are working on identifying contacts right now,” KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman, said on Thursday, referring to the deceased patient.
