Sunday's Chiefs-Bills thriller peaked with a 90% share in the Kansas City market from 8:45-9pm CT, per SBJ's John Ourand.

Why it matters: That means 90% of all TVs in the Kansas City market that were on during that time were watching the game.

It would appear plenty were also tweeting: Tweets about the Divisional Round were up 58% this year, and this game was responsible for the three most tweeted-about moments.

Stay tuned: Buffalo numbers come out Tuesday, and they could be even higher. The Bills had the highest local TV ratings this season, while the Chiefs were second.

