Kansas City Royals owner negotiating sale for $1B

Kansas City Royals owner David Glass is negotiating a deal to sell the team to local businessman John Sherman for more than $1 billion, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

By the numbers: "The valuations of baseball franchises have skyrocketed in recent years, though the price of the Royals is expected to fall short of the most recent sale, when Bruce Sherman bought the Miami Marlins for $1.2 billion," writes Passan.