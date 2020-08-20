36 mins ago - Sports

Kansas City Chiefs ban headdresses, Native American-themed face paint at stadium

Chiefs fans in Kansas City, Missouri, in February. Photo: Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that the team will prohibit fans from wearing ceremonial headdresses and Native American-themed face paint in Arrowhead Stadium, following conversations with community leaders in the region.

Why it matters: The ban comes as the NFL and other professional sports leagues face pressure to cease the use of Native American names, imagery and logos in the wake of a nationwide reckoning over racism. The D.C.-area team formerly known as the "Redskins" has changed its name to the Washington Football Team as a placeholder until a new name is agreed upon.

What they're saying: "As an organization, our goal was to gain a better understanding of the issues facing American Indian communities in our region and explore opportunities to both raise awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrate the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area," the Chiefs said in a statement.

  • "Face painting is still allowed for all fans, but any face paint that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions will be prohibited."
  • "Fans will be asked to remove any American Indian-themed face paint prior to passing security screening outside the stadium."

Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Joe Biden takes the stage tonight in the final address of the 2020 DNC.

🗣 Speech highlights from last night: Former President Obama lets loose, says Trump and his enablers "do not believe" in American principles.

  • Kamala Harris pays tribute to immigrant mother as she accepts historic VP nomination.
  • Hillary Clinton: We need "overwhelming" win so Trump can't "steal his way to victory."
  • Gabby Giffords: "We can let the shooting continue, or we can act."

👀 Hunter Biden, a favorite target for Trump and his allies, will speak at the convention.

💻. Biden campaign tests new digital strategy, taking over four websites where it's never advertised.

🍦 Scoop: Historian Jon Meacham to deliver address about the "common denominator" of the best of American history.

⬇️ 1 down-ballot thing: Speaker Pelosi endorses Joe Kennedy over incumbent Ed Markey in Massachusetts Senate race.

Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 22,523,192 — Total deaths: 790,191 — Total recoveries: 14,387,097Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 5,565,928 — Total deaths: 174,051 — Total recoveries: 1,925,049 — Total tests: 69,370,708Map.
  3. Health: What's needed to prevent a COVID-flu nightmare.
  4. Politics: GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for coronavirus.
  5. World: China's high-stakes vaccine moment.
  6. Education: Teacher union chief: We have to trust experts, scientists to safely reopen schools — Kids may contribute to COVID-19 community spread more than previously thought
Shane Savitsky
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to fraud charges

Photo: Adrian Bretscher/Getty Images

Former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty on Thursday after being indicted and taken into custody in New York on federal fraud charges.

The latest: A federal judge agreed to release Bannon on a $5 million bond. His travel will be restricted to the New York and Washington, D.C. areas, and he will not be allowed to use private jets or boats without permission.

