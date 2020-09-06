1 hour ago - Health

Kamala Harris says she "would not trust" Trump on coronavirus vaccine

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris during a campaign event on Aug. 27. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris told CNN in an interview airing Sunday she "would not trust" President Trump "about the efficacy and the reliability" of a coronavirus vaccine if approved before November's election.

Driving the news: The CDC has requested governors "urgently" speed up their permit applications so vaccine distribution sites are operational by early November. The Trump administration has this week pushed back on questions of political interference in vaccine development.

  • White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday, " No one is pressuring the FDA to do anything."

What she's saying: "It would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he's talking about," Harris said in her "State of the Union" interview, expressing concern that health officials might not have final approval on a vaccine.

  • "If past is prologue that they will not," she added.
  • "They’ll be muzzled, they’ll be suppressed, they will be sidelined because he’s looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days, and he’s grasping for whatever he can get to pretend that he’s been a leader on this issue when he’s not."

Of note: NAID director Anthony Fauci told CNN on Thursday that if he saw interference, he would "call it out."

  • Fauci added that he's sure a vaccine "would not be approved for the American public unless it was indeed both safe and effective."

Go deeper: The scramble to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine

Go deeper

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
18 hours ago - Health

Pandemic is threatening a decade of progress in child mortality rates

Data: PATH estimates from disrupted maternal, newborn and child health services, drawing on modeling from Lancet Global Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Within a mere eight months, COVID-19 has damaged years of global progress in children's health and other areas by disrupting essential health services in many countries.

Why it matters: These disrupted services will result in a myriad of near- and long-term health problems. The global health organization PATH points to a projected increase in deaths in children under the age of 5 that could erase up to a decade of progress, according to preliminary findings shared first with Axios.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 26,748,637 — Total deaths: 877,438 — Total recoveries: 17,840,227Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 6,243,850 — Total deaths: 188,252 — Total recoveries: 2,302,187 — Total tests: 82,099,363Map.
  3. Politics: How to prepare for an election facing unprecedented threats.
  4. World: Pope to take first trip since coronavirus lockdown — Pandemic is erasing a decade of global progress in child mortality rates — China calls for U.S. visitors to show negative COVID-19 tests.
  5. Sports: 77 of 130 major college football teams to play this season.
  6. World: India surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scammers have stolen over $130 million in coronavirus-related schemes

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Over 100,000 Americans have collectively reported roughly $132 million in fraud losses from scams related to the coronavirus and government stimulus checks since the March start of the pandemic, according to Federal Trade Commission.

Why it matters: Coronavirus-related fraud complaints peaked in May when the IRS began sending its first round of stimulus checks. Congress has proposed a second stimulus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow