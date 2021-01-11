Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Tie-breaking vote a political challenge for Harris

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

While Democrats relish Kamala Harris' power to cast tie-breaking Senate votes in their favor, it has the potential to define her as vice president — and as a possible 2024 presidential contender.

Why it matters: As Senate president and a 51st vote for Democrats, Harris faces the prospect of weighing in on specific bills she would have avoided after leaving Congress. Her domestic and international travel — a key perk for the vice presidency — also could be inhibited by the need to remain close to Washington.

What they're saying: "That could be a game changer," said former Sen. Tom Daschle, "from the perspective of creating a political narrative down the road."

  • A slim Senate majority allowed Vice President Mike Pence to cast more tie-breaking votes — 13 — than any vice president in the modern era, according to the Pew Research Center.
  • One vote confirmed Betsy DeVos as education secretary. Another backed a federal judge, and a third allowed for a vote on repealing the Affordable Care Act, which ultimately failed.
  • Harris will now assume the role during only the second 50-50 split Senate during the past 60 years. Congress is facing the prospect of major legislation addressing the coronavirus, comprehensive immigration reform and voting rights.
  • While Harris would have a perspective on each as a member of a presidential administration, she may now have to cast roll-call votes just like she has during her four years as a senator.

While Joe Biden hasn't said he won't seek a second term, those votes would be fodder for potential Harris opponents in both the 2024 primaries and general election.

Daschle, who was both majority and minority leader in the last split Senate (during the first two years of the George W. Bush presidency), said potential tie votes are still relatively rare.

  • Looking ahead, the South Dakotan predicted Democrats would unify around legislation to avoid a member voting with the Republicans, a process of conciliation with progressives and other party constituencies that would benefit Harris politically.

Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh added that Biden's long tenure on the Senate "coupled with her relationships will strengthen the Biden-Harris administration's ability to pass bipartisan legislation."

50-50 flashback: Daschle said the fate of the upcoming Senate will be driven by the relationship between future Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

  • "I had the good fortune to work with just an extraordinarily good Republican leader, Trent Lott. We became very close friends, in part because we were thrown together in that way and remain very close friends today."
  • "I don't know the degree to which that relationship will exist with the two leaders today, but that will be a big factor."

Be smart: Biden has deliberately sought to avoid embarrassing Republicans aligned with President Trump, hoping to create a productive working relationship.

  • He also has touted his long relationship with McConnell from their shared days in the Senate, which could smooth over any of the daily sniping occurring between him and Schumer.

Alayna Treene, Alexi McCammond, Kadia Goba
Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House expected to introduce articles of impeachment next week

Speaker Pelosi. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The House is planning to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump as early as Monday, several sources familiar with the Democrats' plans tell Axios.

What they're saying: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Friday night that if Trump doesn't immediately resign: "I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment."

Mike Allen
Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi threatens second impeachment if Trump does not resign

Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter to members Friday that Congress will move forward with impeaching President Trump for a second time if he does not leave office "imminently and willingly."

Driving the news: House Democrats had a caucus call at noon to discuss the topic of impeachment. Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) told CNN that Democrats could bring articles of impeachment to the House floor as soon as "mid-next week" if Vice President Pence and Cabinet members do not invoke the 25th Amendment.

Axios
Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Toomey calls on Trump to resign: "It's the best path forward"

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday he believes President Trump should resign, following his comment to Fox News on Saturday that he believes the president "committed impeachable offenses" over his actions before, during and after Wednesday's deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: Toomey's comments come as some Republicans have signaled they may be open to the possibility of removing Trump from office over Wednesday's riot. He is the second Republican senator to call on Trump to resign, following Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

