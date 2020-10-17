Kamala Harris to campaign in Florida on Monday

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) took a COVID-19 test on Saturday and the virus was not detected, according to a campaign aide.

Driving the news: The Democratic vice presidential nominee paused her campaign travel through Sunday after her communications director tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Biden campaign on Thursday said Harris was "not in close contact" with the aide, Liz Allen, under CDC guidelines. The senator paused her travel "out of an abundance of caution and in line with [the] campaign's commitment to the highest levels of precaution," the campaign added.

An administrative member of the aviation company that charters Biden's plane also tested positive for COVID-19, though he was "not in close contact as defined by the CDC, with this individual at any time," campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said Thursday.

What's next: Earlier on Saturday, the Biden campaign announced Harris will travel to Orlando and Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday for the state's first day of in-person early voting.