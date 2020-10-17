13 mins ago - Health

Kamala Harris to campaign in Florida on Monday

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Image

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) took a COVID-19 test on Saturday and the virus was not detected, according to a campaign aide.

Driving the news: The Democratic vice presidential nominee paused her campaign travel through Sunday after her communications director tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • The Biden campaign on Thursday said Harris was "not in close contact" with the aide, Liz Allen, under CDC guidelines. The senator paused her travel "out of an abundance of caution and in line with [the] campaign's commitment to the highest levels of precaution," the campaign added.
  • An administrative member of the aviation company that charters Biden's plane also tested positive for COVID-19, though he was "not in close contact as defined by the CDC, with this individual at any time," campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said Thursday.

What's next: Earlier on Saturday, the Biden campaign announced Harris will travel to Orlando and Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday for the state's first day of in-person early voting.

Go deeper

Sara FischerCourtenay Brown
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

The industries that won’t recover without a vaccine

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Industries that were once expected to recover after the initial coronavirus lockdowns lifted are now unlikely to bounce back until a vaccine arrives.

Why it matters: In the absence of a widely-adopted vaccine, businesses in the entertainment, travel, restaurant and other industries are struggling to overcome consumer skepticism around indoor activities — even with new safety protocols in place.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Operation Warp Speed leader hasn't spoken with Biden team about vaccine development — Over 1,000 current and ex-CDC officers decry the "politicization" of the agency.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Targeted lockdowns are the new way to control the coronavirus — Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. States: N.Y. deploys "micro-cluster strategy" to target coronavirus "block by block"
  5. Business: The industries that won't recover without a vaccine.
  6. World: T 11 members of Vatican's Swiss Guard test positive for COVID-19.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
10 hours ago - Health

Targeted lockdowns are the new way to control the coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

As a new wave of coronavirus cases hits the U.S. and Europe, governments are shifting away from total shutdowns toward more geographically targeted lockdowns to stifle the virus' spread.

Why it matters: Precision shutdowns can slow emerging outbreaks while lessening the overall economic impact of the response. But they risk a backlash from those who are targeted, and may not be strong enough to keep a highly contagious virus under control.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow