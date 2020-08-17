Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) addressed a baseless conspiracy theory pushed by a Trump campaign official and others claiming she may be ineligible for the vice presidency because both her parents weren't naturalized citizens at her birth.

What she's saying: "They're going to engage in lies, they're going to engage in deception, they’re going to engage in an attempt to distract from the real issues that are impacting the American people,” the California-born senator told The Grio in an interview published Sunday.

"And I expect they will engage in dirty tactics and this is going to be a knock-down, drag-out and we're ready," the first woman of color on a presidential ticket added.

Driving the news: Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis shared a Newsweek op-ed last Thursday making the debunked claim that Harris was ineligible. The article was widely denounced as a fresh attempt at "birtherism" — the racist conspiracy theory circa 2008 that accused then-President Obama of not being born in the U.S.