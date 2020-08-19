15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What to expect from Kamala Harris and Barack Obama's DNC speeches

Photos: Drew Angerer; Scott Olson via Getty Images

Former President Obama will tell Americans tonight that "democracy itself is on the line," setting the stage for a heavily personal and biographical appeal by Kamala Harris "for people to see themselves in her speech," advisers to both tell Axios.

Driving the news: Each is speaking on Day Three of the Democratic National Convention — with Harris capping the night when she formally accepts the vice presidential nomination on Joe Biden's ticket.

  • Obama will frame the choice between Biden, who served as his VP for both terms, or a second term of President Trump, as a choice between hope and cynicism, an aide said.

Details: As the first Black woman and first Asian-American woman to be named to a major-party U.S. presidential ticket, Harris' speech is expected to draw on themes of diversity and inclusion.

  • A Harris aide says she'll "tell her own story and highlight the examples and experiences of others."
  • Obama will touch on Biden's experience steering the recovery after the 2008 financial crisis. He'll highlight what he sees as Trump's blunders on foreign policy, the economy and health care. He'll also critique moves by Trump to discourage or complicate voting — and urge Americans to vote early.

Between the lines: One veteran Democratic strategist outside the campaign says that while Harris' heritage speaks to themes of inclusion and representation, it isn't her defining characteristic — and that her work and political experience and skills as a communicator can appeal across wide swaths of the electorate.

  • "Voters are looking for a team that can build us out of this mess and return us to competent government," the strategist said. "Kamala’s challenge tonight is to prove she’s that ticket."

Neal RothschildSara Fischer
Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Harris gives Biden ticket a big shot of enthusiasm

Data: Newswhip; Graphic: Axios Visuals — Note: Hover over the graphic on desktop to see weekly articles and interactions for candidates and issues.

The addition of Kamala Harris to the Democratic ticket provided Joe Biden with the biggest surge of online enthusiasm he's seen in the entire campaign, according to data from NewsWhip provided exclusively to Axios.

Why it matters: While Biden has been getting much of his momentum from voters who are opposed to President Trump, rather than excited about him, Harris could stir other voters looking for reasons to turn out.

Niala BoodhooCourtenay Brown
Aug 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris inspires new race conversation

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo by Mason Trinca/Getty Images.

America’s understanding about identity often centers on Black or white — but Kamala Harris' nomination as Joe Biden’s pick for vice president could help change that.

Why it matters: Harris, as both the first Black woman and the first of Indian descent to be nominated for vice president, embodies the far more layered and complicated reality of this increasingly diverse country.

Neal Rothschild
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-NewsWhip 2020 attention tracker: Biden gets enthusiasm burst from Harris

Data: Newswhip; Graphic: Axios Visuals — Note: Hover over the graphic on desktop to see weekly articles and interactions for candidates and issues.

