1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Kamala Harris will return to work after negative COVID-19 test
Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 Monday after taking a rapid antigen test, per a statement from the vice president's office.
Why it matters: Harris has tested negative about one week after first testing positive for COVID-19.
Driving the news: "Today, the Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test," her office said in a statement.
- "The Vice President will return to work, in person, tomorrow. Following CDC guidelines, she will wear a well-fitting mask while around others through the ten-day period."
Flashback: Harris, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received two COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, had no COVID-19 symptoms when she tested positive, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez writes.
- The vice president, who is 57 years old, had been taking a regiment of Paxlovid, a drug authorized to treat those who are at high risk of developing severe disease from the coronavirus.