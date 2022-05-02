Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris will return to work after negative COVID-19 test

Herb Scribner
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks while holding a meeting
Photo: Yuri Gripas/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 Monday after taking a rapid antigen test, per a statement from the vice president's office.

Why it matters: Harris has tested negative about one week after first testing positive for COVID-19.

Driving the news: "Today, the Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test," her office said in a statement.

  • "The Vice President will return to work, in person, tomorrow. Following CDC guidelines, she will wear a well-fitting mask while around others through the ten-day period."

Flashback: Harris, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received two COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, had no COVID-19 symptoms when she tested positive, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez writes.

  • The vice president, who is 57 years old, had been taking a regiment of Paxlovid, a drug authorized to treat those who are at high risk of developing severe disease from the coronavirus.
