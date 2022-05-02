Kamala Harris will return to work after negative COVID-19 test

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 Monday after taking a rapid antigen test, per a statement from the vice president's office.

Why it matters: Harris has tested negative about one week after first testing positive for COVID-19.

Driving the news: "Today, the Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test," her office said in a statement.

"The Vice President will return to work, in person, tomorrow. Following CDC guidelines, she will wear a well-fitting mask while around others through the ten-day period."

Flashback: Harris, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received two COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, had no COVID-19 symptoms when she tested positive, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez writes.