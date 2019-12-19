Sen. Kamala Harris wrote in a New York Times op-ed Wednesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "wants a Senate cover-up," as she pushed for acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton to testify at the likely Senate trial.
"He is already trying to limit the impeachment trial by preventing witnesses from testifying, and he has all but announced a verdict. In doing so, he showed the American people that he has no intention of honoring his oath."— excerpt from Kamala Harris' New York Times op-ed