Context: McConnell has dismissed Democrats' calls for witnesses including Mulvaney and Bolton to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump because he said it's the House's "duty to investigate," and the Senate will not volunteer its time for a "fishing expedition."

What she's saying: "We need to hear from Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, who admitted to Mr. Trump’s bribery scheme on live television, and from the former national security adviser, John Bolton, who has been shopping stories about Mr. Trump to book publishers instead of speaking with Congress," Harris wrote in the op-ed. "Every senator should want to hear from anyone who can speak directly to the president’s misconduct related to the articles of impeachment."