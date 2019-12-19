Stories

Kamala Harris accuses Mitch McConnell of seeking Senate cover-up

Kamala Harris during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios November 20
Former 2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia in November. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris wrote in a New York Times op-ed Wednesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "wants a Senate cover-up," as she pushed for acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton to testify at the likely Senate trial.

"He is already trying to limit the impeachment trial by preventing witnesses from testifying, and he has all but announced a verdict. In doing so, he showed the American people that he has no intention of honoring his oath."
— excerpt from Kamala Harris' New York Times op-ed

Context: McConnell has dismissed Democrats' calls for witnesses including Mulvaney and Bolton to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump because he said it's the House's "duty to investigate," and the Senate will not volunteer its time for a "fishing expedition."

What she's saying: "We need to hear from Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, who admitted to Mr. Trump’s bribery scheme on live television, and from the former national security adviser, John Bolton, who has been shopping stories about Mr. Trump to book publishers instead of speaking with Congress," Harris wrote in the op-ed. "Every senator should want to hear from anyone who can speak directly to the president’s misconduct related to the articles of impeachment."

Donald Trump impeachment