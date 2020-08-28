Kamala Harris says officer in Jacob Blake shooting should be charged

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris told NBC's "Today" that the police officer that shot Jacob Blake multiple times in the back, leaving him paralyzed, should face charges, based on what she saw in the video of the incident.

Why it matters: It is rare for officers to be charged in the deaths of Black Americans, as seen in an Axios review of the most prominent cases of police killings.

What she's saying: "I think that there should be a thorough investigation and, based on what I've seen, it seems that the officer should be charged," Harris, who previously served as California's attorney general, said.

"Everyone should be afforded due process, I agree with that completely."

"But here's the thing: in America, we know these cases keep happening. And we have had too many Black men in America who have been the subject of this kind of conduct. And it's gotta stop."

Catch up quick: Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the department, fired his weapon seven times into Blake's back, according the Wisconsin Department of Justice.