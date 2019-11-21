Kamala Harris secures new CBC endorsement as she ramps up black voter outreach

Harris — polling around 2% with black voters, per the latest Quinnipiac poll — is using her swing through South Carolina to focus on black women, who are recognized by Democrats as their party's "backbone" and one of the most powerful political forces in the early-voting state.

What they're saying: "At a moment in time when forces have colluded to divide our country and expand the divisions between good Americans, there is no better person to bring the country together than Kamala Harris," Plaskett said in a statement.

"I look forward to working with Stacey and I am glad she is joining this campaign in our fight for justice," Harris said in a statement.

Harris' campaign is partnering with Higher Heights, the largest group working to elect black women to office, which will canvass and hold phone banking events for the senator while she's in South Carolina.

She's attending a Black Women Power breakfast with Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio), entrepreneur Kim Blackwell that will be moderated by Tiffany Cross, co-founder of The Beat DC.

Higher Heights endorsed Harris earlier this month. She'll take part in a town hall with black women voters, hosted by the organization, on Saturday.

The big picture: Harris' other CBC endorsements include: Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Al Green (D-Texas), Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.), Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.), Lacy Clay (D-Mo.), Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.), Bobby Rush (D-Ill.), Danny Davis (D-Ill.), Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) and Fudge.

Go deeper ... Debate night: Harris and Tulsi Gabbard spar over heart of the Democratic Party