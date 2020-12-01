Kamala Harris to name Bill Clinton aide Tina Flournoy as chief of staff

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Vice President-elect Harris plans to name Tina Flournoy, currently chief of staff to former President Clinton, as her chief of staff in the White House, a source familiar with transition planning tells me, confirming a report by Yashar Ali.
Why it matters: There's been intense fascination about this post among top Democrats, with Harris likely to remain a power in the party for many years to come.
Bacground: Flournoy previously served as assistant to the president for public policy at the American Federation of Teachers, which represents some 1.6 million members.
- She was chief counsel in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel under Clinton and has served in a number of roles in the Democratic Party.
- "Flournoy is a member of a group of friends and former colleagues who refer to themselves as “the Colored Girls,” Black women who have worked at the highest levels of Democratic politics," Ali — a must-follow on Twitter — writes in his scoopy newsletter (subscribe here).