Kamala Harris to name Bill Clinton aide Tina Flournoy as chief of staff

Mike Allen, author of AM

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Vice President-elect Harris plans to name Tina Flournoy, currently chief of staff to former President Clinton, as her chief of staff in the White House, a source familiar with transition planning tells me, confirming a report by Yashar Ali.

Why it matters: There's been intense fascination about this post among top Democrats, with Harris likely to remain a power in the party for many years to come.

Bacground: Flournoy previously served as assistant to the president for public policy at the American Federation of Teachers, which represents some 1.6 million members.

  • She was chief counsel in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel under Clinton and has served in a number of roles in the Democratic Party.
  • "Flournoy is a member of a group of friends and former colleagues who refer to themselves as “the Colored Girls,” Black women who have worked at the highest levels of Democratic politics," Ali — a must-follow on Twitter — writes in his scoopy newsletter (subscribe here).
Orion Rummler
Nov 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden taps former Obama communications director for press secretary

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Jen Psaki, who previously served as Obama's communications director, will serve as President-elect Joe Biden's press secretary, the transition team announced Sunday.

The big picture: All of the top aides in Biden's communication staff will be women, per the Washington Post, which first reported Psaki's appointment.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Nov 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden turns to experienced hands for White House economic team

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Joe Biden plans to announce Cecilia Rouse and Brian Deese as part of his economic team and Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: These are experienced hands. Unveiling a diverse group of advisers also may draw attention away from a selection of Deese to run the National Economic Council. Some progressives have criticized his work at BlackRock, the world's largest asset management firm.

Scott RosenbergIna Fried
2 hours ago - Technology

Salesforce rolls the dice on Slack

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Salesforce's likely acquisition of workplace messaging service Slack — not yet a done deal but widely anticipated to be announced Tuesday afternoon — represents a big gamble for everyone involved.

For Slack, challenged by competition from Microsoft, the bet is that a deeper-pocketed owner like Salesforce, with wide experience selling into large companies, will help the bottom line.

