Kamala Harris to name Bill Clinton aide Tina Flournoy as chief of staff

Vice President-elect Harris plans to name Tina Flournoy, currently chief of staff to former President Clinton, as her chief of staff in the White House, a source familiar with transition planning tells me, confirming a report by Yashar Ali.

Why it matters: There's been intense fascination about this post among top Democrats, with Harris likely to remain a power in the party for many years to come.

Bacground: Flournoy previously served as assistant to the president for public policy at the American Federation of Teachers, which represents some 1.6 million members.