Kamala Harris wins 2020 endorsement from 2 more Black Caucus members

Democratic candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) has won the support of Congressional Black Caucus Reps. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) and Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) in her 2020 presidential bid, AP reported Sunday.

Why it matters: The latest endorsements takes her backing of CBC members to 6, per AP, which points out the caucus could be influential in the Democratic presidential primary with its more than 50 members. The backing comes as a new poll shows Harris received a 6-point bump in favorability after challenging former Vice President Joe Biden on race at last week's Democratic debate.

