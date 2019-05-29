Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) received a standing ovation by many on Tuesday evening at his first Michigan town hall since he became the first Republican in Congress to support President Trump's impeachment.

Details: Amash told crowd in Grand Rapids he stood by his comments. "Clearly, things that violate the public trust are impeachable," he said, to applause. Some in the crowd defended Trump, including a woman in a "Make America Great Again" hat, who was booed — prompting Amash to urge people to be respectful.