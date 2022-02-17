Sign up for our daily briefing

Justice Department sues Missouri over federal gun laws

Rebecca Falconer

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaking at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC., earlier this year. Photo: Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Missouri Wednesday in an attempt to stop officials from enforcing a bill that would ban local police from following federal gun laws that the state declared "invalid."

Why it matters: It alleges that Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act is unconstitutional and hindering law enforcement efforts in a state where "nearly 80% of violent crimes are committed with firearms," per a Justice Department statement. Missouri officials vowed to fight the suit, which they say attacks Second Amendment rights.

Driving the news: The bill, which was signed into law last June, penalizes federal, state and local law enforcement officers from enforcing federal laws, according to the Department of Justice.

  • The statute also "penalizes current federal employees by barring them from state employment if they enforced the purportedly invalid laws," the DOJ added.
  • "The statute further directs the state judiciary to 'protect' against the federal laws declared invalid."

What they're saying: Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the department's statement that the act "impedes criminal law enforcement operations in Missouri."

  • Brian Boynton, who heads the DOJ's Civil Division, added: "A state cannot simply declare federal laws invalid.
  • "This act makes enforcement of federal firearms laws difficult and strains the important law enforcement partnerships that help keep violent criminals off the street."

The other side: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt accused the DOJ in a statement of using the lawsuit "as a pretext for them to pull the plug on our successful and innovative federal-state crime fighting partnership, the Safer Streets Initiative, whereby attorneys from his office who were "deputized as assistant U.S. attorneys to help prosecute violent crimes," per AP.

  • "Time and again, the Biden Administration has put partisan politics ahead of public safety," Schmitt added.
  • "Make no mistake, the law is on our side in this case, and I intend to beat the Biden Administration in court once again."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Schmitt.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 19 mins ago - Economy & Business

FAA administrator who oversaw 5G rollout and Boeing crash fallout resigning

Steve Dickson, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), speaks during a Senate hearing in Washington, D.C., in November. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday he will step down from his role on March 31.

Why it matters: Since Dickson became FAA chief in 2019, the agency has imposed a zero tolerance policy on unruly airline passengers and deployed AT&T and Verizon's C-Band 5G service and C-Band 5G service. He also oversaw the return of Boeing following two fatal crashes that left 737 MAX jets grounded, for which the FAA drew criticism from Congress.

Lachlan MarkayJonathan Swan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP tensions boil over Trump's fundraising tactics

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Donald Trump's spamming of Republican donors could kneecap party efforts to build a steady funding stream for future elections and compete with Democratic fundraising, top GOP officials are privately warning.

Why it matters: The former president's decision to bombard donors with numerous daily emails and texts is sucking up record sums. Four top GOP digital strategists tell Axios it's also imperiling efforts to build a sustainable, grassroots base of financial support for anyone not named Trump.

Zachary Basu
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. says Russia's claims of troop withdrawal were "false"

Photo: Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images

The U.S. now believes that Russia's claims that it is withdrawing troops from near Ukraine are "false," and that Moscow has in fact increased its presence on the border "by as many as 7,000 troops" in recent days, a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday.

Why it matters: The explosive claim suggests that Vladimir Putin publicly offered to reopen negotiations "while privately mobilizing for war," the official said.

