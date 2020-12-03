Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Justice Department sues Facebook over favoring H-1B workers

Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images

The Justice Department is suing Facebook, alleging that the tech giant discriminated against American workers by intentionally reserving more than 2,600 jobs for immigrants on H-1B visas, the department announced Thursday.

Details: The department's two-year investigation found that Facebook gave jobs to visa holders whom the company sponsored for green cards, while failing to properly advertise the open positions or consider U.S.-born workers.

  • “The Department of Justice’s lawsuit alleges that Facebook engaged in intentional and widespread violations of the law, by setting aside positions for temporary visa holders instead of considering interested and qualified U.S. workers,”Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said in a statement.
  • This suit is part of DOJ's "Protecting U.S. Workers Initiative," which launched in 2017.

Between the lines: Many tech companies rely on H-1B workers for key positions. Tech giants, like Facebook, have been some of the biggest advocates for the program, and key Silicon Valley players have joined lawsuits and accused President Trump of making it harder for them to attract the talent they need.

  • The Trump administration has cracked down on H-1B hiring through a variety of regulations and policies. For example, the Trump administration significantly raised the wage that employers are required to pay H-1B workers in October — a move recently blocked by a federal judge.
  • On the other hand, conservative immigration advocates and critics of the H-1B visa program have criticized the administration for doing too little to prevent known abuses of the program. It remains unclear how widespread the issue is.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
57 mins ago - Economy & Business

Warner Bros. to release all 2021 movies on HBO Max and in theaters at same time

Scene from "Dune." Credit: Warner Bros.

In a move that will undoubtedly shape the future of cinema for years to come, Warner Bros. said Thursday that it will release its entire 2021 film slate on HBO Max, the streaming service owned by its parent AT&T, at the same time that the films debut in theaters.

Why it matters: It's the latest and most aggressive effort by a movie studio to get its titles in front of audiences at home during the pandemic. The move is a major blow to movie exhibitors, which are already struggling to survive the pandemic.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Study: Increased COVID-19 testing can reduce transmission — Hospitalizations top 100,000 for the first time.
  2. Vaccine: Obama, Bush and Clinton willing to take vaccine in public — Vaccine shipment companies targeted by cyberattacks, IBM says.
  3. Politics: Fauci to meet with Biden transition for first time.
  4. Transportation: Delta will become first U.S. airline to launch COVID-19 contact tracing program.
  5. World: Azar's UN remarks to take aim at China.
  6. Sports: Tokyo Olympics weighs health tracking app in order to allow fan attendance.
Orion Rummler
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump refuses to say whether he has confidence in Barr

President Trump declined to say on Thursday whether he still has confidence in Attorney General Bill Barr, after insisting that Barr "hasn't done anything" to investigate his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

Why it matters: Trump has weighed firing Barr in recent days, seething about the attorney general's statement this week that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the election.

