20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DOJ watchdog finds flaws in FBI surveillance process beyond Page application

Fadel Allassan

Carter Page. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Justice Department inspector general found errors in 29 out of 29 randomized FBI applications for acquiring wiretap warrants through the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, according to a report released Tuesday.

Why it matters: The broad DOJ audit of the FISA program stems from a damning investigation into the FBI's surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, which uncovered "serious performance failures" by some FBI officials during the Russia probe. The IG's final findings come as Congress debates whether to renew the authority it grants to the FISA courts.

Details: The inspector general reviewed applications the FBI provided to FISA courts, which decide whether to grant the bureau permission to wiretap Americans suspected of having links to foreign intelligence or terrorism.

  • The IG was supposed to review a random sampling of 29 applications from eight FBI field offices, but the bureau could not find the documentation for four of the applications. The bureau did not know whether such documentation existed for three of them.
  • Documentation in each of the 25 applications the IG surveyed contained “apparent errors or inadequately supported facts,” per the report. The review found an average of about 20 problems in each, with one application containing as many as 65 errors.

The inspector general report states it does "not have confidence" that the FBI followed its own procedures for verifying the accuracy of its filings to the courts, known as the Woods Procedures.

  • The IG also didn't express confidence "that the process is working as it was intended to help achieve the ‘scrupulously accurate’ standard for FISA applications."
  • It recommended the FBI “systematically and regularly examine the results of past and future accuracy reviews to identify patterns or trends in identified errors.”

What they're saying: In a response letter, FBI Associate Deputy Director Paul Abbate agreed with the inspector general's recommendations. Abbate said the bureau is already taking corrective steps that FBI Director Chris Wray ordered last year after a review of the Russia investigation.

  • “As Director Wray has stressed, FISA is an indispensable tool to guard against national security threats, but we must ensure that these authorities are carefully exercised and that FISA applications are scrupulously accurate," Abbate wrote.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

FBI stops FOIA online requests, asks for mailed letters instead

Photo: Yuri Gripas/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI announced on its website for Freedom of Information Act matters Tuesday that it's only accepting requests sent through the mail and won't process electronic ones "[d]ue to the emerging COVID-19 situation."

Why it matters: New Trump administration guidelines in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak recommend social distancing measures, including limiting social gatherings of more than 10 people. There's a global push for people who are able to switch to online work remotely to do so.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Health
Fadel Allassan

James Comey says he voted for Joe Biden

Photos: Paul Marotta/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former FBI Director James Comey tweeted Tuesday that he voted for Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary, saying that "there is a reason Trump fears" the former vice president.

The state of play: Comey, a leading anti-Trump voice since his firing in 2017, said that he voted in his first Democratic primary "to support [the] party dedicated to restoring values" to the White House. He revealed in 2018 that he is no longer a Republican because the party "reflects now entirely Donald Trump’s values."

Keep ReadingArrowMar 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Miriam Kramer

Applications are now open to become a NASA astronaut

Photo: NASA

Applications are now open for every fifth grader's dream job: NASA astronaut.

Why it matters: The space agency doesn't put out a call for new astronauts unless they have a need to fill.

Go deeperArrowMar 3, 2020 - Science