Justice Department slaps Huawei with new racketeering charges

Zachary Basu

Huawei CFO Wanzhou Meng. Photo: Don Mackinnon/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department on Thursday announced a 16-count superseding indictment against Chinese telecom giant Huawei and its CFO Wanzhou Meng that includes charges of racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets.

Why it matters: The superseding indictment could ratchet up the potential penalties against Huawei, which was already facing charges for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran and North Korea. CFO Wanzhou Meng is currently in Canada fighting extradition to the U.S., with the first stage of her hearing beginning last month.

  • It's a widely held assumption that rampant IP theft by Chinese companies has been one factor behind the extremely rapid advance of Chinese tech companies — but actual evidence to back up that assumption is rare.
  • The charges against Huawei, if held up in court, will mark a globally significant example of this phenomenon.

What they're saying:

  • "[T]he new charges in this case relate to the alleged decades-long efforts by Huawei, and several of its subsidiaries, both in the U.S. and in the People's Republic of China, to misappropriate intellectual property, including from six U.S. technology companies, in an effort to grow and operate Huawei's business," said U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue.
  • "The misappropriated intellectual property included trade secret information and copyrighted works, such as source code and user manuals for internet routers, antenna technology and robot testing technology," Donoghue continued.
  • "The superseding indictment also includes new allegations about Huawei and its subsidiaries' involvement in business and technology projects in countries subject to U.S., E.U. and/or U.N. sanctions, such as Iran and North Korea — as well as the company's efforts to conceal the full scope of that involvement."

The big picture: This is the latest development in the Trump administration's campaign against Huawei, whose equipment it believes has secret "back doors" that can be exploited by the Chinese government for espionage. The administration has banned the use of Huawei's technology by the federal government and has been lobbying U.S. allies not to use Huawei equipment to build their 5G networks.

Scott Rosenberg

Huawei's trial by "what if"

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. critics of Huawei are ramping up a campaign to make the Chinese telecom giant a global pariah even as key American allies remain unsold on the case against the company.

Where it stands: U.S. officials and experts advocating blocking trade with Huawei lack hard evidence of Beijing-backed misdeeds, so they're asking the rest of the world to make choices based on "what if" scenarios.

Ina Fried

Europe feels the squeeze over Huawei

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

European countries are caught in the middle of dueling pressure campaigns from the U.S. and China over whether to let equipment made by Chinese manufacturer Huawei into their 5G networks.

Why it matters: It's a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" choice that could leave Europe alienating a major trading partner either way.

Jonathan Swan

Huawei threatens America's closest relationship

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Leon Neal/Getty Staff, Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Contributor

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is inching toward a decision that could profoundly harm the "special relationship" between Britain and the United States under President Trump.

Driving the news: Johnson is expected to decide, as soon as this week, whether to defy Trump's request that he ban Chinese technology giant Huawei from the U.K.'s 5G wireless network.

