The Justice Department has sent a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) informing him that it would be willing to resume negotiations on the committee's subpoena for the full, unredacted Mueller report if the House removes its threat to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in contempt next week.

Details: DOJ claims that Nadler sent a letter on May 24 recognizing that the committee's subpoena is "unworkably broad" and offering for the first time "to narrow the subpoena's scope to cover a much more limited set of documents." In light of this offer, DOJ asserts that it would "hardly make sense" to hold Barr in contempt for not complying with the original subpoena and asks the House Judiciary Committee to withdraw its previous contempt citation so that the two sides can negotiate an accommodation.