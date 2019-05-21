DOJ offers to provide House Intel with Mueller materials after Barr contempt threat

The Justice Department told House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) that it would be willing to provide his committee with some of the Mueller report's counterintelligence materials he requested if he backs off his threat to take "enforcement action" against Attorney General Bill Barr, according to a letter obtained by CNN.
"As we have previously stated, in recognition of the Committee's interest in
counterintelligence and foreign intelligence matters, the Department is willing to expedite access to the prioritized information identified by the Committee, provided that the Committee confirms today that it will not pursue any vote on an enforcement action, either on May 22, or while such good-faith accommodation measures continue."