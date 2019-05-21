DOJ offers to provide House Intel with Mueller materials after Barr contempt threat

The backdrop: Earlier this month, the committee issued a bipartisan subpoena for "all counterintelligence and foreign intelligence materials in the probe, the full report, and underlying evidence." The Justice Department called the subpoena "overbroad and unworkable," but — after Schiff told reporters he would hold a business meeting on Wednesday to take an unspecified "enforcement action" against Barr — now says it would be willing to "move forward with efforts to accommodate the Committee's legitimate interests in this area."