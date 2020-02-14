42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department drops investigation of former FBI official Andrew McCabe

Axios

Andrew McCabe. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The Department of Justice is declining to bring charges against former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe in an investigation into whether he lied to investigators about a press leak, his defense team said on Friday.

Why it matters: The move closes an investigation into whether McCabe lied to federal investigators about leaking information to the media.

What they're saying:

"We learned this morning through a phone call from the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office that was followed by a letter that the Justice Department's criminal investigation of Andrew McCabe has been closed. This means that no charges will be brought against him based on the facts underlying the Office of the Inspector General's April 2018 report. At long last, justice has been done in this matter. We said at the outset of the criminal investigation, almost two years ago, that if the facts and the law determined the result, no charges would be brought. We are pleased that Andrew McCabe and his family can go on with their lives without this cloud hanging over them."
— statement from McCabe's legal counsel, Michael R. Bromwich and David Schertler

Background: McCabe and Trump have had a turbulent relationship since Trump took office.

  • McCabe was fired in March 2018 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. His ouster follows an inspector general report that concluded he improperly disclosed information to reporters.

Go deeper ... Timeline: Trump's turbulent relationship with Andrew McCabe

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: "I don't want to say that yet"

Screenshot: Fox News

President Trump declined to confirm Wednesday whether he is considering a pardon for his former associate Roger Stone, instead railing against prosecutors for treating Stone "horribly" and attacking former top FBI officials like James Comey and Andrew McCabe.

"I don't want to say that yet, but I will tell you what, people were hurt viciously and badly by these corrupt people. ... Nine years for doing something where nobody can even define what he did. ... We have killers, we have murderers all over the place, nothing happens. And then they put a man in jail and destroy his life.
Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Zachary Basu

Trump congratulates Barr after prosecutors resign from Roger Stone case

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department submitted a new sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone on Tuesday, overruling career prosecutors who requested in a court filing Monday that the former Trump adviser serve 7–9 years in prison.

Driving the news: President Trump acknowledged in a Wednesday morning tweet that Attorney General Bill Barr had intervened in the matter, congratulating him for "taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought."

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

Trump says he has "legal right" to ask Barr to intervene in criminal cases

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

President Trump tweeted Friday that he has "the legal right" to ask Attorney General Bill Barr to intervene in criminal cases, saying that he has "so far chosen not to."

Why it matters: The tweet comes just one day after Barr said Trump's tweets "make it impossible for me to do my job" and publicly advised the president that "it's time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases."

Go deeperArrow4 hours ago - Politics & Policy