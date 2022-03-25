Justice Clarence Thomas discharged from hospital

Justice Clarence Thomas was released from a hospital in Washington, D.C. on Friday, a week after he was admitted for an infection, according to a Supreme Court spokesperson.

Catch up fast: The Supreme Court said last Sunday that Thomas was hospitalized after experiencing "flu-like symptoms," which are "not COVID-related." His discharge Friday was first reported by CNN.

The court said earlier this week that Thomas would be discharged "from the hospital in a day or two."

The big picture: The justice missed three days of oral arguments this week, but the court said that he would participate in the consideration and discussion of the cases "on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments."

Go deeper: Report: Texts show Ginni Thomas pushed Meadows to help overturn 2020 election