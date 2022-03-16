Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Actor Jussie Smollett will be released from jail on bond while he appeals his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

Details: The appeals court document states that Smollett does not have to put money down to be released, but will need to come to court as required.

The big picture: The former "Empire" star, who is Black and gay, was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months' probation last week.