Actor Jussie Smollett to be released from jail while awaiting appeal

Jussie Smollett. Photo: Brian Cassella-Pool/Getty Images

Actor Jussie Smollett will be released from jail on bond while he appeals his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

Details: The appeals court document states that Smollett does not have to put money down to be released, but will need to come to court as required.

The big picture: The former "Empire" star, who is Black and gay, was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months' probation last week.

