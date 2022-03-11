Skip to main content
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Actor Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail for lying to police

Rebecca Falconer
Actor Jussie Smollett appears at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Thursday. Photo: Brian Cassella-Pool/Getty Images

Actor Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months probation on Thursday for making a false report to Chicago police that he was the victim of a hate crime in January 2019.

The big picture: The former "Empire" star, who is Black and gay, told police two men attacked him in what he described as a hate crime. He was convicted last December on five counts of lying to police but has maintained he was telling the truth.

