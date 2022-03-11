Actor Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months probation on Thursday for making a false report to Chicago police that he was the victim of a hate crime in January 2019.

The big picture: The former "Empire" star, who is Black and gay, told police two men attacked him in what he described as a hate crime. He was convicted last December on five counts of lying to police but has maintained he was telling the truth.