Julián Castro endorses Joe Biden for president

Julián Castro introduces Sen. Elizabeth Warren at an event in February. Photo: Ronda Churchill/AFP via Getty Images

Julián Castro, who ended his presidential campaign in early January, endorsed Joe Biden today with a call for "real reform to address our broken policing system."

Why it matters: Castro’s endorsement comes as protests against police use of excessive force, especially in communities of color, have wracked the country for the past week, triggered by the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. Throughout the primary, Castro made police reform a central part of his campaign.

  • At debates, he'd often say the names of black and brown Americans who have been killed by police, advocating for broad police and criminal justice reforms.
  • Castro and his twin brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), were staunch supporters of Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president, who's in the running to be Biden's VP.
  • Julián Castro endorsed Warren when he dropped his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, before she dropped out as well.
  • Most of the other 2020 contenders have already endorsed Biden, but Castro's timing — and his ties to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party — adds weight to Biden's candidacy.
  • Castro is the former San Antonio mayor and he served as Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Obama administration.

In his endorsement, Castro wrote that Biden "recognizes the urgent need" for reform.

  • "I’m proud to support him, and I look forward to seeing these reforms become law, so that what happened to George Floyd never happens again," he wrote.

Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 6,309,107 — Total deaths: 376,885 — Total recoveries — 2,725,627Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 1,812,742 — Total deaths: 105,475 — Total recoveries: 458,231 — Total tested: 17,340,682Map.
  3. Public health: Protests against police brutality threaten coronavirus response — Controlling the coronavirus in nursing homes won't be easy.
  4. Business: More than 1 in 6 black workers lost jobs between February and April.
  5. Climate: The alarm over climate financial risk gets louder because of coronavirus.
  6. Media: Interest in the George Floyd protests has soared past the coronavirus.
49 mins ago - Technology

Podcast: Social media maelstrom

Hundreds of Facebook employees yesterday walked off the job to protest the big blue app's refusal to pull certain posts from President Trump, days after Trump threatened to change the laws around social media in response to a Twitter fact-check. Dan digs into what comes next with attorney Stewart Baker, former Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary for policy.

Stef W. Kight
57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

ICE and border agents deployed to help with protest enforcement

Police near the White House during George Floyd protests. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Immigration agents have been deployed to assist federal, state and local law enforcement amid intensifying protests over the police killing of George Floyd, immigration agency officials confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Local protests in cities across the U.S., a number of which have turned violent, have incited a strong federal response from agencies including the National Guard, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) — and President Trump himself.

