Julia Louis-Dreyfus: "Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn't even need tear gas"

Comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the emcee for Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention, concluded a segment on Joe Biden's faith by quipping: "Just remember, Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn't even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get there."

Why it matters: The line served as both a rebuke of President Trump — who faced widespread criticism after federal agents forcibly cleared protesters outside of the White House just ahead of his visit to St. John's Church, where he posed with a bible for a photo op — and a nod to Biden's reputation as a practicing Catholic.