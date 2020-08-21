34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: "Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn't even need tear gas"

Comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the emcee for Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention, concluded a segment on Joe Biden's faith by quipping: "Just remember, Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn't even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to get there."

Why it matters: The line served as both a rebuke of President Trump — who faced widespread criticism after federal agents forcibly cleared protesters outside of the White House just ahead of his visit to St. John's Church, where he posed with a bible for a photo op — and a nod to Biden's reputation as a practicing Catholic.

Rebecca Falconer
Aug 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Jill Biden praised for DNC speech saying husband will make U.S. "whole"

A screenshot from the Democratic National Convention of former second lady Jill Biden in an empty classroom at Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

Jill Biden said in her speech at the Democrats' virtual convention Tuesday night from a Wilmington, Del., school at which she once taught that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would bring the U.S. "together and make us whole."

The big picture: She spoke of the grief her husband had faced, with him losing his first wife and infant daughter in a car crash in 1972 and his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015. But she said his "strength of will is unstoppable" and his faith "unshakable," adding that "his faith is in you — in us." Trump loyalist Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) joined Democrats and others in praising Jill Biden for her personal speech.

Axios
Aug 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Jimmy Carter: Joe Biden's the "right person for this moment"

Former President Jimmy Carter went to bat for Joe Biden at Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention saying Biden "must be our next president."

What he's saying: "Joe Biden was my first and most effective supporter in the senate. For decades, he's been my loyal and dedicated friend," Carter said. "Joe has the experience, character and decency to bring us together. ... You deserve a person with integrity and judgment. Someone who's 100% fair, someone who's committed to what is best for the American people. Joe is that kind of leader, and he's the right person for this moment in our nation's history."

Alexi McCammond
Aug 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Colin Powell backs Biden ahead of DNC appearance

Colin Powell. Photo: Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden for president and will appear at the Democratic Convention Tuesday evening, NBC first reported.

Why it matters: Powell is the highest-profile Republican to cross party lines, throwing his support behind Biden and adding his name to a growing list of GOP voices who are encouraging voters to support the former vice president over President Trump.

