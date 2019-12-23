Judge strikes down NYC limit on ride-hailing "cruising"

A New York state judge ruled in Uber's favor on Monday in a lawsuit it filed against New York City over a rule that limits how much time drivers can spend "cruising"— driving around while waiting to get a ride request, per Reuters.

Why it matters: The rule is part of a package the city passed last year, and since extended, that also limits the number vehicles ride-hailing companies can have and sets minimum earnings for drivers. Ride-hailing companies have challenged the laws, though last month a judge dismissed Uber's lawsuit over the vehicle cap.