Uber filed a lawsuit on Friday against New York City to overturn rules limiting the time ride-hail drivers can spend in high-traffic areas, claiming the city's "cruising cap" rule will make it harder for drivers to make money and calling it "a rushed and unlawful process."

What they're saying: Mayor Bill de Blasio stressed in August that the city's e-haling caps "have resulted in increased wages and families finally have some relief." Uber argues drivers' pay will decrease and riders will wait longer.