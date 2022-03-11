Judge rejects Trump's bid to countersue accuser E. Jean Carroll

Former President Trump on Friday lost his bid to countersue the writer E. Jean Carroll, who sued Trump for defamation after he branded her a liar for publicly alleging that he raped her in the mid-1990s.

Driving the news: Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Kaplan said Friday that Trump's attempt to countersue was done in an effort to stall Carroll's defamation lawsuit against him, according to court filings.

"The record convinces this Court that the defendant’s litigation tactics, whatever their intent, have delayed the case to an extent that readily could have been far less," Kaplan wrote.

The judge also said that if he granted Trump's motion, it "would make a regrettable situation worse by opening new avenues for significant further delay."

What they're saying: "As the Court said in its opinion today: a ‘characterization of [Trump’s] previous and threatened future actions as dilatory, in bad faith or unduly prejudicial would be a bootless exercise. They are, in varying degrees, all three," Carroll’s attorney Roberta A. Kaplan said in a statement.

"Judge Kaplan further noted that this case ‘could have been tried and decided – one way or the other – long ago.’ My client E. Jean Carroll and I could not agree more."

Trump's legal team did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

State of play: The defamation case is on hold while an appeals court decides whether the lawsuit can proceed, CNN reports.

Carroll sued Trump for defamation in 2019 after he called her a liar for her claim that the former president raped her in a New York department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Trump's legal team argued that Trump cannot be held personally liable for "crude and disrespectful" comments about Carroll because he was president at the time.

Go deeper: Judge denies Trump's request to delay defamation suit