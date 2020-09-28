23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Third judge orders USPS to halt delivery cuts before November's election

U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies on Capitol Hill in August. Photo: Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Sunday ruled in favor of several states and ordered the U.S. Postal Service to halt operational changes before November's presidential election.

Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan's preliminary injunction in the case filed by the states of New York, Hawaii and New Jersey, along with the cities of New York and San Francisco, is the third ruling against the USPS and the Trump administration on the matter that's been blamed for nationwide mail delivery delays.

Driving the news: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in August he would halt planned USPS changes until after the election to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail," following widespread delivery delays and backlogs, but some changes "remained in place" after his pledge, per AP.

What they're saying: "It is clearly in the public interest to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, to ensure safe alternatives to in-person voting, and to require that the USPS comply with the law," wrote Sullivan, who is overseeing several related suits, an opinion obtained by the Washington Post.

  • Axios has contacted the USPS for comment, but spokesperson Dave Partenheimer said after the first judge's ruling, "While we are exploring our legal options, there should be no doubt that the Postal Service is ready and committed to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives."
  • Lee Moak, a Democratic appointee to the USPS board of governors and election mail committee chair, added: "Any suggestion that there is a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service is completely and utterly without merit."
  • New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal posted two pages of the order to Twitter:

Go deeper

Stef W. KightSam Baker
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

How the Supreme Court could decide the election

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Supreme Court isn't just one of the most pressing issues in the presidential race — the justices may also have to decide parts of the election itself.

Why it matters: Important election-related lawsuits are already making their way to the court. And close results in swing states, with disputes over absentee ballots, set up the potential for another Bush v. Gore scenario, election experts say.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m. ET: 32,995,554 — Total deaths: 996,695 — Total recoveries: 22,850,774Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m. ET: 7,115,008 — Total deaths: 204,756 — Total recoveries: 2,766,280 — Total tests: 101,298,794Map.
  3. States: 3 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week
  4. Health: The long-term pain of the mental health pandemic
  5. World: India second country after U.S. to surpass 6 million cases
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats demand Trump release his tax returns after NYT report

Compilation images of House Nancy Pelosi and President Trump. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democrats called on President Trump to disclose his tax returns following a New York Times report alleging he paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and nothing in 10 of the past 15 years.

Details: Trump said the report was "total fake news," that he's unable to release the returns as they're "under audit" by the IRS, "which does not treat me well." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement the report "provides further evidence of the clear need" for a House lawsuit to access the tax returns and "ensure the presidential audit program is functioning effectively, without improper influence."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow