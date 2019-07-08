What she's saying: Mehta said in her ruling the court does not question the motives of HHS in adopting the rule, but it doesn't have the authority to drug firms to disclose prices, according to The Hill. "Nor does it take any view on the wisdom of requiring drug companies to disclose prices," she said, per The Hill.

"That policy very well could be an effective tool in halting the rising cost of prescription drugs. But no matter how vexing the problem of spiraling drug costs may be, HHS cannot do more than what Congress has authorized. The responsibility rests with Congress to act in the first instance."

Our thought bubble, per Axios' Sara Fischer: TV advertising is an especially important medium for drug companies, which often struggle to advertise on digital channels, due to lengthy side effect disclosure requirements.

This article has been updated with analysis from Fischer and Judge Mehta's comments.