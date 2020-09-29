1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Judge orders Georgia to have paper backups of pollbooks on Election Day

A long line in Atlanta for Georgia's primary election on June 9, 2020. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday ruled that polling places in Georgia must have at least one paper backup list of eligible voters, in case the electronic pollbooks used to check voter registration malfunction on Election Day, court documents show.

The big picture: Voting integrity activists who brought the suit have argued the order could keep long lines, like the ones seen in Georgia's June primary, from forming again. The order also requires the state to have emergency paper ballots on hand in the case of voting machine malfunction.

What she's saying: "It is not too late for (election officials) to take these reasonable concrete measures to mitigate the real potential harms that would otherwise likely transpire at precinct polling locations grappling with the boiling brew created by the combination of new voting equipment issues and old voter data system deficiencies," wrote Totenberg in her latest order.

The other side: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the state plans to appeal the ruling, AP reports.

  • State officials "are preparing Georgia for the biggest election turnout in history, and it will do so successfully despite the constant distraction of litigation filed by activists determined to undermine the credibility of our elections," Raffensperger said.

Read the full order via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper

Stef W. KightSam Baker
Sep 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

How the Supreme Court could decide the election

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Supreme Court isn't just one of the most pressing issues in the presidential race — the justices may also have to decide parts of the election itself.

Why it matters: Important election-related lawsuits are already making their way to the court. And close results in swing states, with disputes over absentee ballots, set up the potential for another Bush v. Gore scenario, election experts say.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pennsylvania GOP asks Supreme Court to halt mail-in ballot extension

Applications for mail-in ballots in Reading, Pennsylvania. Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Republicans in Pennsylvania on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a major state court ruling that extended the deadlines for mail-in ballots to several days after the election, The Morning Call reports.

Why it matters: It's the first election-related test for the Supreme Court since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and could decide the fate of thousands of ballots in a crucial swing state that President Trump won in 2016. What the court decides could signal how it would deal with similar election-related litigation in other states.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Third judge orders USPS to halt delivery cuts before November's election

U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies on Capitol Hill in August. Photo: Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Sunday ruled in favor of several states and ordered the U.S. Postal Service to halt operational changes before November's presidential election.

Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan's preliminary injunction in the case filed by the states of New York, Hawaii and New Jersey, along with the cities of New York and San Francisco, is the third ruling against the USPS and the Trump administration on the matter that's been blamed for nationwide mail delivery delays.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow