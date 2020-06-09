1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Voting machine troubles disrupt Georgia primary election

People wait in line to vote in Atlanta. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Issues with Georgia's new $104 million voting machines disrupted the state's primary election Tuesday, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Why it matters: The issues, which caused long lines and led some voters to give up, were due to operational issues, according to the state's voting implementation manager. Poll workers told the AJC that they received on-the-job training after being hired at the last minute after hundreds quit before the election because of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • "There’s nothing wrong with the machines. It’s all user error," Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs told the paper.
  • "If this is a preview of November, then we're in trouble," added DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson.

The big picture: The new machines reintroduced paper ballots to Georgia voting for the first time in 18 years, using computers with touch screens and printers.

  • The secretary of state's office said that a key problem was poll workers inserting voter access cards upside down.
  • Another precinct manager complained "the touch pads aren’t receiving or accepting the authorizations."

Flashback: App issues marred vote reporting during the Iowa caucuses in February, highlighting the risk of tech issues during a key election.

Miriam Kramer
14 mins ago - Science

NASA's 2024 moonshot may not work

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The coronavirus and agency shakeups are making NASA's goal of landing people back on the Moon in 2024 seem less likely.

Why it matters: The Trump administration has hung its hat on the Artemis Moon program as its defining space policy, with the goal of accomplishing the first crewed landing before the end of President Trump's second term — if he is re-elected.

Alayna TreeneRashaan Ayesh
36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP senators avoid discussing Trump's Buffalo protester tweet

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Republican senators on Tuesday largely avoided discussing President Trump's tweet alleging without evidence that a 75-year-old Buffalo protester, who was seriously injured after being shoved by police, is an "antifa provocateur."

Our thought bubble: It's the classic dodging mechanism, which we've grown accustomed to during the Trump presidency. Whenever senators and Trump advisers don't want to weigh in on an inflammatory tweet that puts them in a difficult position, they claim they haven't read it.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
2 hours ago - World

China’s spy agencies are coming to Hong Kong

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Chinese intelligence officers have been covertly operating in Hong Kong for years, but Hong Kong’s new national security law means Beijing’s spies will likely establish a more official presence there.

Why it matters: Allowing mainland China’s security and intelligence services to operate with impunity in Hong Kong would dramatically reduce the political freedoms enshrined in the “one country, two systems” agreement that was supposed to provide the region with a high degree of autonomy until 2047. This could endanger Hong Kong-based pro-democracy figures and other local anti-Communist Party dissidents.

