Issues with Georgia's new $104 million voting machines disrupted the state's primary election Tuesday, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Why it matters: The issues, which caused long lines and led some voters to give up, were due to operational issues, according to the state's voting implementation manager. Poll workers told the AJC that they received on-the-job training after being hired at the last minute after hundreds quit before the election because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There’s nothing wrong with the machines. It’s all user error," Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs told the paper.

"If this is a preview of November, then we're in trouble," added DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson.

The big picture: The new machines reintroduced paper ballots to Georgia voting for the first time in 18 years, using computers with touch screens and printers.

The secretary of state's office said that a key problem was poll workers inserting voter access cards upside down.

Another precinct manager complained "the touch pads aren’t receiving or accepting the authorizations."

Flashback: App issues marred vote reporting during the Iowa caucuses in February, highlighting the risk of tech issues during a key election.