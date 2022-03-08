Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A federal judge dismissed an obstruction charge against a man accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, opting for a more narrow reading of federal obstruction law.

Why it matters: The decision could affect hundreds of other Jan. 6 defendants facing a similar charge of obstruction.

The charge of "Obstruction of an Official Proceeding" appears 176 times in the Department of Justice's list of Capitol Breach Cases.

Between the lines: D.C. District Judge Carl Nichols said in a 16-page opinion, published on Monday, that ambiguities in the wording of the law require him to take a narrow reading of the law.