2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge blocks Trump admin plan to cut food stamps to 700,000 unemployed Americans

Food stamps recipients doing a big once-a-month shopping trip on the day their monthly SNAP account is re-funded. Photo: Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Sunday called Trump administration plans to cut food stamp benefits for almost 700,000 jobless Americans "arbitrary and capricious" as she blocked the move, per the Washington Post.

Details: The rule at issue "radically and abruptly alters decades of regulatory practice, leaving states scrambling and exponentially increasing food insecurity for tens of thousands of Americans," said Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell, of D.C., CNN notes.

  • The Agriculture Department had been "icily silent" on how many people would have been denied Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits had the changes been in effect, she added.

The big picture: A coalition of 19 states sued the Agriculture Department over the move to increase work requirements for food stamp recipients — the first of three planned efforts to limit the federal food safety net and applies to able-bodied adults without children or dependents.

  • The Agriculture Department did not immediately return Axios' request for comment

Go deeper: Coronavirus pandemic prompts record food stamp spending

Go deeper

Axios
Oct 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The rush to loosen regulations in case Trump loses re-election bid

A new rule to allow freight trains to to move highly flammable liquefied natural gas have led to warnings of public safety threats, the NYT reports. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

President Trump's cabinet is rushing to "enact regulatory changes affecting millions" in case he loses his re-election bid, the N.Y. Times' Eric Lipton reports.

Driving the news: "In the bid to lock in new rules before Jan. 20, Mr. Trump’s team is limiting or sidestepping requirements for public comment on some of the changes and swatting aside critics who say the administration has failed to carry out sufficiently rigorous analysis," Lipton writes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: Herd immunity claims by top Trump adviser are "pseudoscience," infectious-disease expert saysPelosi sets 48-hour deadline for White House on stimulus talks.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Fauci says he's "absolutely not" surprised Trump got coronavirus — Hispanic Americans only racial group to see increased COVID deaths over the summer, CDC says — Ex-FDA head explains why White House strategy of waiting for vaccine is "problematic."
  4. Business: Struggling retailers hope for a Christmas miracle.
  5. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says if Biden's elected, "he'll listen to the scientists"

Combination images of President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Biden campaign slammed President Trump after he said at a Nevada rally Sunday if his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden were elected there'd be more coronavirus pandemic lockdowns because "he'll listen to the scientists."

What he's saying: "If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression," Trump said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow