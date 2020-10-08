1 hour ago - Economy & Business

JPMorgan commits $30 billion to fight the racial wealth gap


Data: Fortune 500, Axios analysis of company statements, get the data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Naema Ahmed/Axios

JPMorgan Chase announced Thursday a $30 billion investment over the next five years that the company says will address some of the largest drivers of the massive wealth gap between Black and white Americans.

  • The commitment makes the bank by far the largest monetary contributor to efforts by businesses to fight systemic inequality and racism in the U.S.

Why it matters: "JPMorgan essentially is setting an example of what to do," Andre Perry, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, told Axios.

  • JPMorgan is the country's largest bank but more importantly CEO Jamie Dimon is past chairman of the Business Roundtable, a group of nearly 200 CEOs at America's largest corporations, Perry said.
  • "If a fraction of the members of the Business Roundtable follow suit then you're talking about a more concrete effort than anything we've seen before."

Details: JPMorgan has earmarked $14 billion for new housing loans to Black and Latino borrowers plus...

  • $8 billion to increase affordable housing and homeownership in underserved communities.
  • $4 billion for mortgage refinancing.
  • $2 billion for small business lending.
  • $2 billion in philanthropic capital.

The bank also committed to increased hiring and investment in existing employees "to build a more equitable and representative workforce and hold executives accountable" as well as $50 million of deposits in minority-owned financial institutions.

  • All of the programs are designed to drive "an inclusive economic recovery and support Black, Latinx and other underserved communities," the bank said.

Say it with your chest: "Systemic racism is a tragic part of America’s history," Dimon said in a statement.

  • "We can do more and do better to break down systems that have propagated racism and widespread economic inequality, especially for Black and Latinx people. It's long past time that society addresses racial inequities in a more tangible, meaningful way.”

The big picture: The 100 largest American companies already had committed $3.33 billion since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May, which was the largest sum in history toward fighting racism and closing the racial wealth gap.

  • JPMorgan increased that number tenfold with its announcement, bringing the total to $33.54 billion.
  • The three largest contributors are all banks, with Citigroup and Bank of America also having committed to each provide more than $1 billion to the cause.

Capital One this week launched a similar program with a $200 million, five-year commitment on top of the $10 million it pledged in June.

  • AT&T similarly announced a $10 million pledge to "Black and underserved communities" in addition to the $500,000 it committed in June.

What's next: "Certainly there is a precedent that’s being set," Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board, tells Axios.

  • "If you’re a corporation or especially a financial institution money is the easiest thing. But the hard thing is implementation, making sure that you’re actually having an effect. The execution is going to be very important."

By the numbers: JPMorgan's commitment amounts to about 16% of its 2019 profits for the next five years. The top 10 companies excluding JPMorgan committed an average of less than 2% of their 2019 profits.

  • The other 48 companies committed around 0.1% of 2019 profits.

Editor's note: Corrects to show Jamie Dimon is a leader of the Business Roundtable, rather than leading the organization. He was replaced as chairman by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon in January.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
15 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Unpacking JPMorgan's new climate plan

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

JPMorgan Chase said late Tuesday that it will "align its financing activities" with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Why it matters: JPMorgan is the country's largest bank and, as the Wall Street Journal notes, holds "considerable sway in boardrooms around the globe." It's also the banking sector's largest financier of fossil fuels, per an analysis from several environmental groups of lending and underwriting.

Axios
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 36,077,017 — Total deaths: 1,054,674 — Total recoveries: 25,142,949Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 7,549,429 — Total deaths: 211,793 — Total recoveries: 2,999,895 — Total tests: 111,077,086Map.
  3. Health: Top medical journal calls for U.S. leaders to be voted out over COVID response.
  4. VP debate: Harris calls Trump's COVID response greatest presidential failure in U.S. history — Pence defends hosting Barrett Rose Garden ceremony
  5. Trump: President calls getting virus "a blessing in disguise" — White House physician: Trump "symptom-free for over 24 hours" — President returns to Oval Office despite infection.
  6. States: Wisconsin to open field hospital as COVID-19 surges.
  7. World: Brazil becomes third country to surpass 5 million coronavirus cases.
Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris: If you have pre-existing conditions, Trump and Pence are "coming for you"

Sen. Kamala Harris said at Wednesday's vice presidential debate that the Trump administration does not have a plan to protect health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, looking into the camera and declaring: "If you have a pre-existing condition — heart disease, diabetes, breast cancer — they're coming for you.

Why it matters: The Biden campaign has consistently sought to make the Trump administration-backed lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act — which protects coverage for pre-existing conditions — a core election message, particularly as the U.S. continues to struggle to control the pandemic. Health care has been proven to be one of the issues that resonates most with voters.

