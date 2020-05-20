58 mins ago - World

Josh Hawley crafts the case against China

Hawley. Photo: Carlos Barria-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) will lambast China on Wednesday, arguing on the Senate floor that the existing international order must be ripped up to avert a future in which America takes “second place to the imperialists in Beijing.”

Why it matters: Hawley’s star has risen fast, and the 40-year-old freshman senator is often discussed as a 2024 presidential prospect. He’s betting that Trump’s populist nationalism and hawkishness on China aren’t passing phenomena, but the future of the Republican Party.

In the speech, which was shared with Axios ahead of delivery, Hawley will articulate his own vision of America First.

Key lines:

  • “The international order as we have known it for thirty years is breaking. Now imperialist China seeks to remake the world in its own image, and to bend the global economy to its own will.”
  • “Are we in this nation willing to witness the slow destruction of the free world? Are we willing to watch our own way of life, our own liberties and livelihoods, grow dependent on the policy of Beijing?”
  • “Now we must recognize that the economic system designed by Western policy makers at the end of the Cold War does not serve our purposes in this new era."

Between the lines: Hawley is one of a few prominent Republicans — among them Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) — building intellectual architecture around the fire and fury of Trump’s foreign policy. 

But Hawley has gone further than even Trump on trade, calling for the U.S. to withdraw from the World Trade Organization and introducing a joint resolution this month to make that happen.

  • Hawley’s proposal has little chance of passage, and an assortment of trade experts and pro-business groups have warned of dire economic consequences if it did.
  • But China hawks in Washington increasingly view Beijing’s admission into the organization in 2001 as the original sin of America's China policy.
  • Hawley argues in the speech that America cannot be prosperous and secure in a world where China's economy and influence come to dwarf America’s thanks to imbalanced trading relationships.

The bottom line: Beyond the WTO proposal, Hawley's speech is more ideology than policy. But this sort of rhetoric is likely to reverberate, at least among Republicans, even after Trump leaves office.

Pompeo's lavish government-funded dinners draw scrutiny

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan, have held about two dozen fancy "Madison Dinners" in the historic Diplomatic Reception Rooms — on the government's dime — for CEOs, Supreme Court justices, political heavyweights and ambassadors, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: The events are yet another target for scrutiny from congressional Democrats after Friday's firing of State's inspector general.

Airlines pack in customers like there's no coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As restaurants, department stores and other local businesses grapple with operating at half occupancy (or less) to comply with social distancing guidelines, airlines are packing customers to near capacity on a reduced number of flights.

Why it matters: The practice shows how a lack of a national policy allows certain companies — like airlines — to continue to put Americans at risk for exposure to COVID-19 while other companies miss out on revenue by adhering to local regulations.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 4,911,902 — Total deaths: 323,579 — Total recoveries — 1,701,024Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 1,528,661 — Total deaths: 91,921 — Total recoveries: 289,392 — Total tested: 12,233,987Map.
  3. World: The U.S. and Canada agreed to extend non-essential travel restrictions between borders for another 30 days.
  4. Federal response: Trump dismisses FDA warnings about hydroxychloroquine — The Treasury and Fed think the worst could be yet to come for America's economy.
  5. Business: Companies weigh permanent work-from-home.
  6. Jobs: Travel-related unemployment tops 51% ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

