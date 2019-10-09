Trump ally says Ukraine whistleblowers are "suicide bombers" on Fox News

Former U.S. Attorney Joseph E. diGenova told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Tuesday that Democrats are committing "regicide" against President Trump and called the Ukraine whistleblowers "suicide bombers."
"What you are seeing is regicide. This is regicide by another name — fake impeachment. The Democrats in the House want to destroy the president. They don't want to preserve the republic. There's nothing honorable about what is happening. This is a despicable abuse of constitutional power...
"I refuse to call them whistleblowers. These two nonentities are suicide bombers that the Democrats have unleashed on the democratic process."
Why it matters: Fox News — and Ingraham's show — are noted parts of Trump's media diet. And diGenova's comments are "the latest escalation in language used by Trump supporters" attacking the whistleblowers as safety concerns continue to grow, writes the Washington Post.
- DiGenova, who was once considered as an addition to Trump's legal team for the Russia investigation, appeared on the show with the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
- DiGenova and his wife, Victoria Toensing, are representing Ukrainian oligarchs who are caught up in Trump's widening Ukraine controversy, per Politico.
